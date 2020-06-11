Lion's Reintroduction Center Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbble !
Here is a concept design for a lion's reintroduction program website. The main menu is fixe on the left.
I got this idea to practice for the Weekly Warm-Up with the task to create a design based upon our zodiac sign which is the lion for me.
Feel free to comment , have a great day!