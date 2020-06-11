Wisecraft

King Equity Development - Brand Identity

King Equity Development - Brand Identity design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer typography smart mark logomark logotype designer case study behance logo design key identity icon mark symbol crown stationery business card branding brand
King Equity Development is a company that specialises in rehabilitating single and multi family residences, turning average into luxurious.

They approached us with the challenge of creating a brand identity that would display the luxury feel. We achieved that through a minimalist yet clever identity system, helping them have a successful launch.

You can see our full case study for this project on Behance.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

King Equity Development - Logo Animation
