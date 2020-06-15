Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi community!
Here is the design that is crafted for Honey Framework. Execute custom algorithmic orders and trading strategies from the official Bitfinex Honey Framework UI.
You can check the live site ➡️ honey.bitfinex.com
Be part of our community at dribbble