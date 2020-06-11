Shakuro Graphics

Super Bike Girl

Super Bike Girl girl illustration summer motorcycle rider motor drive girl character girl bike illustrator character shakuro vector design art illustration
Hi there, glad to share with you our new lively illustration!
A weekend full of sunshine and physical activities is just what the doctor ordered after the forced inactivity period. Like, literally.

