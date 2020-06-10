WhatsApp Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone, 👋🏻
I always thought something is missing from Whatsapp (although I love it) so, I divided the messages into 3 major categories - favorites, friends, groups
Did you like it?
Let me know in the comment section below. 👇🏻
For work related queries:
Contact:
hey@shashankmahajan.in
You can connect my on:
Linkedin | Instagram | Twitter