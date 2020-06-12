Fredrik Aurdal

Exeno Blog Web Design

Fredrik Aurdal
Fredrik Aurdal
Hire Me
  • Save
Exeno Blog Web Design ui design minimalistic minimalist minimalism minimal website design website web design webdesign web
Exeno Blog Web Design ui design minimalistic minimalist minimalism minimal website design website web design webdesign web
Exeno Blog Web Design ui design minimalistic minimalist minimalism minimal website design website web design webdesign web
Exeno Blog Web Design ui design minimalistic minimalist minimalism minimal website design website web design webdesign web
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Home.png
  3. Article.png
  4. Author.png

An updated version of my previous Exeno design. This one does not use a masonry layout, which makes it much easier to code.

Contact me if you want to have something similar designed: fredrik@infinitm.com

What do you think? Don't forget to like and leave a comment.

👉 Follow me on Dribbble

Fredrik Aurdal
Fredrik Aurdal
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Fredrik Aurdal

View profile
    • Like