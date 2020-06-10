Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Ribbon Mockups Set

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Ribbon Mockups Set coil surprise christmas present birthday organza mockups gift decorative decor silk satin decoration riband band tape ribbon download psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Ribbon Mockups Set

Price
$8.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Ribbon Mockups Set
$8.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 7 psd with isolated ribbon (front, side and top views; curled, unwrapped and cropped fragments of ribbon);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• outer and inner part of ribbon color and design;
• thread color;
• highlights;
• shadow;
• background color and design;

design.jpg
700 KB
Download
follow us.jpg
900 KB
Download
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like