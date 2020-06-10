Wisecraft

Wisecraft - Logo Design
We have grown into more than just logo design, more than just branding and more than just one person - it was time for a rebrand.

We use our wisdom to craft branding, websites and apps, so our new name will be Wisecraft.

We will have an owl as the new logo to represent the wisdom on a beautiful way - we would love to see your feedback on this new logo concept.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
