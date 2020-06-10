Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Klopper

Color Tools

Daniel Klopper
Daniel Klopper
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

We've been exploring our color creation tooling outside of the general create experience on iOS. We working on making it quicker to generate or create colors. This allows us to build onto bigger initiatives around branding and our current brand palette features.

Posted on Jun 10, 2020
Daniel Klopper
Daniel Klopper
Now available for freelance projects.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Klopper

View profile
    • Like