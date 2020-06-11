Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andrew McKay

Friendly - iOS Onboarding & Profile

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Friendly - iOS Onboarding & Profile friendly app friendly ios onboarding app onboarding mobile ui ui social social app mobile app app app design ios app ios edit profile profile onboarding
A few screens from Friendly 2.0 onboarding redesign. Keen to hear your feedback
Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.

Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app

Andrew McKay
Andrew McKay
Mobile Designer. Head of design @Insight Timer 🤙🏾
