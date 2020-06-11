Friendly - iOS Onboarding & Profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A few screens from Friendly 2.0 onboarding redesign. Keen to hear your feedback
-------
Friendly App is a free iOS app empowering you to meet new people, make new friends and build awesome relationships in your area.
Download our free iOS app: https://bit.ly/friendly-app
(Android coming soon) or visit www.friendly.app
✌️