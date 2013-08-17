Toby Mitchell

Hope Is Alive

Toby Mitchell
Toby Mitchell
  • Save
Hope Is Alive branding graphic photoshop christianity religion faith logo red pink
Download color palette

This is more a personal project I am working on. I am currently looking at producing designs for T-shirts, here is a first draft of one design...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2013
Toby Mitchell
Toby Mitchell

More by Toby Mitchell

View profile
    • Like