Amy's typeface

type typography typeface lettering
Custom typeface design for Amy's. What do you think of this typeface? I'd like to get some input from type face geniuses @Sergey Shapiro @Alan Ariail @Claire Coullon @Ryan Hamrick and any other type phenomenon out there.

Posted on Aug 16, 2013
