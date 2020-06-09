Federico Walovnik

Daily UI: 008 - 404 Page

Daily UI: 008 - 404 Page illustration error message app xd ux 404 error design ui
8 day of the challenge. I like the result of this one

Great illustration from icons8

Posted on Jun 9, 2020
    • Like