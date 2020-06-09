Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fairy in a cute meeting

Fairy in a cute meeting magical fairytales fantasy colorful digital painting animaion curiosity wings night mode children book illustration childrens illustration childrens book kidstory meeting firefly fairytale fairy illustration
A fairy met a cute firefly - digital illustration!
I painted this illustration a couple a days ago thinking about sorry with cute fairies and magical plants!
Check - www.behance.net/coloranda

    • Like