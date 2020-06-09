Food Delivery App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Here’s how we’ve visualized a food delivery app. With this solution, ordering meals from a huge range of different cuisines is just a piece of cake. Take a look!

👩‍🍳 What exactly do we see on the shots? At the top, you can see current discounts and special offers, by simply clicking on which you will find all the details. Going down: there are categories of food that you can order.

🍕 Dashboard on the right: here you can see the dish itself, choose its size, and add various additives — hurray, your dish is ready to be ordered!

🍷 What is special about this design? It’s animated adding of toppings to dishes. We chose soothing and nifty background colors in order to focus the user’s attention on the most important thing — food.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

