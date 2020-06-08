Inter Miami CF Mobile

Every sports team app needs to provide the essentials, but our goal with the official Inter Miami CF app is to break the mold. This is quite literally just the beginning.

A Pumpjack Dataworks product. I’m only the designer. This wouldn’t be possible without our leadership, product management, and developers, nor without the amazing people we work with at Inter Miami. They’re a dream client in this business. After 90 days and 100+ reviews, we're still maintaining a 4.9 average rating on the App Store in the US.

