Wisecraft - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft - Logo Concepts design logo lettermark typography smart mark brand logomark logotype designer negative space design agency identity designer bird icon birds flat designs branding brand identity rebranding rebrand owl logo owls
  1. Wisecraft-01.jpg
  2. Wisecraft4-01 copy.jpg
  3. Wisecraft2-01.jpg
  4. Wisecraft3-01.jpg

We have grown into more than just logo design, more than just branding and more than just one person - it was time for a rebrand.

We use our wisdom to craft branding, websites and apps, so our new name will be Wisecraft.

We will have an owl as the new logo to represent the wisdom on a beautiful way - which one of these six options is your favorite?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
