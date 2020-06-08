Cragmaw Hideout Alt 1.0

I had shown and described the original d&d Cragmaw encounter to a friend, who I am now GMing the game for. Because of that, I need to re-engineer the encounter, so I have been planning out and designing an alternate map.

The challenge, of course, is to make things non-linear, and I have a ton of ideas for choices and consequences. (I can describe these to anyone interested.)

And I have attached a couple full sized filed for anyone to grab and make up their own wild adventure with!

I intend to colorize a copy of this and paint in some light. I think that will be really cool and fun.