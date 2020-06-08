kamruzzaman saikat

minimalist logo

kamruzzaman saikat
kamruzzaman saikat
  • Save
minimalist logo flat bird logo cannabis cannabis design cannabis logo graphic design artwork art branding design brand identity brand icon logo icon design icon minimalist logo minimalism typogaphy logo design logotype logo
Download color palette

My new logo design-Minimalist Logo-branding. Don,t forget to share your feedback below. A high-quality vector file and ready to print.If you need any Logo design feel free to contact me.I will try to best service for you.

looking for logo/branding
E-mail : kamruzzamansaikat5@gmail.com

ORDER HERE

https://www.fiverr.com/share/qxvw32

Behance
instagram
twitter
pinterest

kamruzzaman saikat
kamruzzaman saikat

More by kamruzzaman saikat

View profile
    • Like