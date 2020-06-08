Alex Koin ✌

TransFin

TransFin branding design financial company leasing identity design logo brand design design minimal brand identity branding logotype
  1. 001.jpg
  2. 01.jpg
  3. 02.jpg
  4. 03.jpg

Hello friends! Its a new logo concept for leasing company! Good day everyone!

— Simple and clear solutions for business
