Virink Achievements Icons

Hello Dribbble! 💙

Many thanks Cyrill Mikhailov for the invite 🎟

My name is Egor Kosmachev — I'm a Graphic and Product Designer from Russia.

You can follow me:

Facebook / Instagram

About project 👾

Here is series of neon achievement badges that were made for the Virink Challenge.

This is a web art-training service for Virink social network users. To get one of these achievements

in the profile, the participant has to draw a special artwork dedicated to the theme of the week.

Each achievement is a reference to a variety

of cyberpunk and scientific works — to the famous and good ones, and to the others. The general theme of weekly tasks and my bages are related

to the human anatomy.

In this project, I decided to bypass the easy way

of drawing obvious boring icons, that visually repeat the task theme 99% strainght forward. Instead of that, I decided to diversufy the set with simple puzzles and visual references

My solution gives the user and opportunity to be not only pleasant but also curious while receiving the achievement. These achievement badges are the tiny but very eye-catching detail of the educational process for all the Virink Challenge Users.