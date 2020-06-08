Virink Achievements Icons

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble! 💙
Many thanks Cyrill Mikhailov for the invite 🎟
My name is Egor Kosmachev — I'm a Graphic and Product Designer from Russia.
You can follow me:
Facebook / Instagram
About project 👾
Here is series of neon achievement badges that were made for the Virink Challenge.
This is a web art-training service for Virink social network users. To get one of these achievements
in the profile, the participant has to draw a special artwork dedicated to the theme of the week.
Each achievement is a reference to a variety
of cyberpunk and scientific works — to the famous and good ones, and to the others. The general theme of weekly tasks and my bages are related
to the human anatomy.
In this project, I decided to bypass the easy way
of drawing obvious boring icons, that visually repeat the task theme 99% strainght forward. Instead of that, I decided to diversufy the set with simple puzzles and visual references
My solution gives the user and opportunity to be not only pleasant but also curious while receiving the achievement. These achievement badges are the tiny but very eye-catching detail of the educational process for all the Virink Challenge Users.