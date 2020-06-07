Asish Sunny
Pixalchemy

Learning Platform

Asish Sunny
Pixalchemy
Asish Sunny for Pixalchemy
Hire Us
  • Save
Learning Platform progress time calendar learning class courses schedule dark mode dark theme product dashboard trending minimal clean black cards app design ux ui
Download color palette

Alternate version of learning platform dashboard.
Illustration: ouch/icons8

Looking for design collaborations?

Drop us a line at
contact@pixalchemyxd.com

Bac8ea0410dbb6c543a061f2bb172e99
Rebound of
Learning Platform Dashboard
By Asish Sunny
Pixalchemy
Pixalchemy
Solving problems, one pixel at a time
Hire Us

More by Pixalchemy

View profile
    • Like