Carlyson Oliveira

Technology Park of Alagoas

Carlyson Oliveira
Carlyson Oliveira
  • Save
Technology Park of Alagoas alagoas maceió icon brand link startup technology innovation tech park government
Download color palette

Icon designed for the visual identity of the Technology Park of Alagoas.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2013
Carlyson Oliveira
Carlyson Oliveira

More by Carlyson Oliveira

View profile
    • Like