Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Art27

Zimaone Workplace | intelligent gmail app

Art27
Art27
  • Save
Zimaone Workplace | intelligent gmail app message app messages talking chat app typography illustration logo monogram branding abstract design intelligent chat intelligent gmail talk logo talk chat logo chat
Download color palette

What do you think about this concept?
Leave a comment.
Hit the Love if you like this concept and don't forget to follow me. :)

Send project inquiries here:
Email 📧: achrafmss2019@gmail.com

Art27
Art27

More by Art27

View profile
    • Like