Alex Koin 👁‍🗨

Berlogus

Alex Koin 👁‍🗨
Alex Koin 👁‍🗨
Hire Me
  • Save
Berlogus layout brochure design brochure presentation furniture identity design logotype branding design brand identity branding design minimalism minimal print
Download color palette

Full on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/91348165/Visual-Identity-Berlogus

Berlogus performs repair work and also equips flat, apartments and houses with furniture, the equipment and necessary goods up to full readiness for accommodation.


Let's connect on instagram, behance, facebook

1866609d591bbeeb27841a259f38ac08
Rebound of
Brand identity and logo Berlogus
By Alex Koin 👁‍🗨
Alex Koin 👁‍🗨
Alex Koin 👁‍🗨
— Simple and clear solutions for business
Hire Me

More by Alex Koin 👁‍🗨

View profile
    • Like