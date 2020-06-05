Daniel Vester

Crypto Dashboard UI Exploration

Hey Everyone,

Here's one from the archives. A few months ago I was involved in a new crypto software project. Here's a dashboard UI concept. I hope you enjoy it.

Thanks for stopping by, and stay tuned.. there's more coming soon :)

