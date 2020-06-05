WAVE Real Estate Logo and Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This WAVE Real Estate logo design is one of I made personally. starting from the scribbles on the paper as a pastime, I found a pattern that would be cool if a logo was made and I was finally able to perfect it into a logo that you can see now
Very happy it feels to be able to make something anywhere and anytime even from a pencil streak can become a professional logo like this
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp
Other Portfolio Links