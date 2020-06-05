WAVE Real Estate Logo and Branding

This WAVE Real Estate logo design is one of I made personally. starting from the scribbles on the paper as a pastime, I found a pattern that would be cool if a logo was made and I was finally able to perfect it into a logo that you can see now

Very happy it feels to be able to make something anywhere and anytime even from a pencil streak can become a professional logo like this

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

