Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Federico Walovnik

App Icon

Federico Walovnik
Federico Walovnik
  • Save
App Icon icon logo mobile flat branding minimal app ui design ux
Download color palette

5 day of the challenge, a minimalist icon with a monogram build by my initials.

Tell me what you think!

You can find me on LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2020
Federico Walovnik
Federico Walovnik

More by Federico Walovnik

View profile
    • Like