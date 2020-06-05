Aqeela Valley

Web Project Export

Web Project Export template ux design web over web interface webdesign principle animation uiux ui web app pdf png jpg export
  1. Over-Web-Export.mp4
  2. Over-Web-Export-dropdown.png

Create your awesome designs and easily export it in the format you need. We're working on PDF soon, as well as a few more export options. Stay tuned 🙂

Product Designer
