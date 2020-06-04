o l i v i a

Request for Quotation Dashboard

o l i v i a
o l i v i a
  • Save
Request for Quotation Dashboard dashboard ui order management management dashboard desktop ui purchase quotation order procurement product dashboard design cms tracking timeline monitoring productivity app internal tools dashboard
Download color palette

One of the concepts of my latest work for a Furniture & Interior Service startup: A Dashboard for Procurement Team to manage their RFQ (request for quotation). Let me know your thoughts or feedback on this! 😉

o l i v i a
o l i v i a

More by o l i v i a

View profile
    • Like