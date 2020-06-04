Design presentation with Overflow

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Very excited to present the results of one of the biggest projects I’ve worked on since I joined Overflow. Our rebranding is a new beginning for us, bringing this missing element of communication and collaboration to our brand identity. This is a frame from our new promo video showing a designer presenting their work to attendees in a meeting room, but also simultaneously through online conferencing to remote members of the team.

Creating those new characters was a whole sub-project on its own. What we tried to achieve was to incorporate all elements that make humanity beautiful and unique, regardless of background. We also tried to avoid gender stereotypes around body shapes, clothing, posing and overall behavior.

Do you think we were successful in achieving this?

