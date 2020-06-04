Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yuhab Ismail

LETTRAVEL - Around the world with type - Peru

Yuhab Ismail
Yuhab Ismail
LETTRAVEL - Around the world with type - Peru mountain beauty travel typography art behance portfolio countryside tourism poster art poster a day poster tour country typography typo
https://www.behance.net/gallery/38122175/LETTRAVEL-Around-the-world-with-type

Lettravel- it is an imagery world tour through English alphabets ('X' is an exception). Every place has different culture and beauty as a letter stands out from the others .

Love the letters love the world !!

Yuhab Ismail
Yuhab Ismail

