Playstudios logo animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Proud to share our take on Playstudios logo. Playstudios if you don't know, are a very cool social gaming company that we had the honor to work with. We created this visual for their landing page (as part of the full website we design for them - coming soon...😉).
follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin