Wisecraft

Diligo - Logo Grid Structure

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Diligo - Logo Grid Structure design logo negative space identity designer typography smart mark brand logomark ecommerce app online store brand identity branding letter d lettermark heart logo monoline logotype designer grid design beauty product skincare
Diligo - Logo Grid Structure design logo negative space identity designer typography smart mark brand logomark ecommerce app online store brand identity branding letter d lettermark heart logo monoline logotype designer grid design beauty product skincare
Download color palette
  1. Diligo Drib3-01.jpg
  2. Diligo Drib2-01.jpg

Here's part of the brand identity we developed for Diligo, a Beauty and Skincare eCommerce store based in London.

Chrisleine and Janine contacted us with the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal to people with all type of skin type and tones.

In order to achieve that, we developed an identity system with soft colors, a rounded typeface and a logomark directly related to the name Diligo, which means love in latin. All of these elements together emphasized the acceptance aspect of the company.

The clients where thrilled with the final result and had an awesome kickstart of their eCommerce store.

Press 💚if you like this brand identity!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Ab1f0ec87ced31be83d5412d25341495
Rebound of
Diligo - Brand Identity Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like