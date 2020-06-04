🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Goldeum is a decentralized cryptocurrency token built on the Ethereum platform, due to the Ethereum smart contract platform that allows developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) on their blockchain.
Begins from a desire to make cryptocurrency coins or tokens that only 7 Million were created for the maximum supply, because I am a fan and a trader of cryptocurrency and also an airdrop hunter.
But all of that requires a lot of capital and a solid team, and I don't have all of that. It might be just a dream for me.
Hopefully this idea can be carried on by someone who is suitable and experienced in the cryptocurrency, so that it will achieve success one day.
For starters, I created Goldeum and Goldeum Sc in the form of an NFT. Check this out:
Goldeum
https://mintable.app/collectibles/item/Goldeum-Gold-Ethereum/c8Yr7oTfc81PLVQ
Goldeum Sc
https://mintable.app/collectibles/item/Goldeum-Sc-Gold-Ethereum/2sW6vUEbx02B6lS
Started from a dream with love by Mehr7