Sales CRM Dashboard Design

Sales CRM Dashboard Design finance dark theme dark ui chart stats score platform dashboad crm sales startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
This is a concept of a web app for more convenient planning and tracking current tasks designed for sales managers. Check this out!

📍 What exactly do we see? On the screen, we can see a dashboard report on the number of sales and specific metrics of several managers. There is also a feed with forthcoming events rightward.

💬 Why is the color palette like this? Although the dark background and soft colors create a strong contrast, they allow you to work out the presented information in detail.

📌 What is the tricky point? It may seem there is nothing easier than a feed with upcoming events, however, we can make it even more advantageous by adding hours.

Created by Vadim Subbotin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

