Sales CRM Dashboard Design

This is a concept of a web app for more convenient planning and tracking current tasks designed for sales managers. Check this out!

📍 What exactly do we see? On the screen, we can see a dashboard report on the number of sales and specific metrics of several managers. There is also a feed with forthcoming events rightward.

💬 Why is the color palette like this? Although the dark background and soft colors create a strong contrast, they allow you to work out the presented information in detail.

📌 What is the tricky point? It may seem there is nothing easier than a feed with upcoming events, however, we can make it even more advantageous by adding hours.

Created by Vadim Subbotin

