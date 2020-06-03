Pitch Deck - Real Estate

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another pitch deck completed! But I can't show more details about it (mostly because of the content).
This job was a bit different.
The customer didn't have a brand manual or a style guideline. Imobles is a new company and they only had some materials and a logo, which was a little too dark for the impression they wanted to make.
After hearing they talking about their business, what they want to do - so passionately, by the way - and asking the right questions I was able to redesign their colors and brand.
In this quick job (2 days), I made a new color palette, new compositions (besides the original illustrations), workflows, and some slides.
It was really fun! Loved to work with them :)