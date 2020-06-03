Pitch Deck - Real Estate

Another pitch deck completed! But I can't show more details about it (mostly because of the content).

This job was a bit different.

The customer didn't have a brand manual or a style guideline. Imobles is a new company and they only had some materials and a logo, which was a little too dark for the impression they wanted to make.

After hearing they talking about their business, what they want to do - so passionately, by the way - and asking the right questions I was able to redesign their colors and brand.

In this quick job (2 days), I made a new color palette, new compositions (besides the original illustrations), workflows, and some slides.

It was really fun! Loved to work with them :)