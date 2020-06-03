Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrii Boichuk

Landing page | Honey bee

Andrii Boichuk
Andrii Boichuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page | Honey bee figma wix tilda webflow bee yellow concept design amazing colorful honey web landing page landing ux ui
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋

The Landing page for selling any variation of honey which made for "WoW" effect, I didn't try to make this concept clean and minimalistic I wanted to try something new with additional effects and colors. So what do you think?

Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com

Andrii Boichuk
Andrii Boichuk
Good design makes your business shine✨
Hire Me

More by Andrii Boichuk

View profile
    • Like