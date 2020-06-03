Landing page | Honey bee

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys 👋
The Landing page for selling any variation of honey which made for "WoW" effect, I didn't try to make this concept clean and minimalistic I wanted to try something new with additional effects and colors. So what do you think?
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com