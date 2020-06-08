Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Furniture Product Exploration

Hi
Recently I have been spending my time around products and exploring ways to improve their user experience. Here I have explored into adding more clarity to the UI while maintaining a clearer approach on exploring further into a product.

The brand material is intellectual property of luxsale.

Press "L" if you like it.

Jun 8, 2020
Hire Me

