Gryphon Fashion Store Concept – Hero Shot

This year, I started to create and experiment with layouts and typography. One of the projects I initiated was this high-end fashion website store. The goal was to take a classic e-commerce home page and layout and establish a more articulated visual design language.

All the photos are from Da/Da Paris. They are not affiliated with this project. This is a personal, non-commercial project.

