7
Retrographic

Sprocket App Press Kit PDF & .Sketch Template

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket App Press Kit PDF & .Sketch Template marketplace bicycle kit press press kit pdf .sketch template green branding design material app sprocket
Sprocket App Press Kit PDF & .Sketch Template marketplace bicycle kit press press kit pdf .sketch template green branding design material app sprocket
Sprocket App Press Kit PDF & .Sketch Template marketplace bicycle kit press press kit pdf .sketch template green branding design material app sprocket
Download color palette
  1. Artboard Copy 3.png
  2. Artboard Copy 2.png
  3. Artboard Copy 4.png

I needed to make a press kit for Sprocket Apps partnership with the California Bicycle Coalition and for any other Retrographic media inquiries

Attached is the Sketch file in case you want to make your own Press Kit PDF

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket Press Kit 20200602-03.sketch
6 MB
Download
Sprocket Press Kit 20200602-03.pdf
7 MB
Download
057c749cf91fb3ef1ba6c2af5d3fd190
Rebound of
Material Resume 2020
By 7
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like