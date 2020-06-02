Dana Gerlitz

Dashboard View

Dana Gerlitz
Dana Gerlitz
  • Save
Dashboard View website uxdesign uidesign minimal software app web typography ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Friends 😃

Vision BI is a tool that facilitates business growth through data and industry insights for SME's who don’t have the ability to make data-driven decisions because they lack accessible technology.

What do you think? 📊

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2020
Dana Gerlitz
Dana Gerlitz

More by Dana Gerlitz

View profile
    • Like