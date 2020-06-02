Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sajon
Fireart Studio

Furniture App By Orix

Sajon
Fireart Studio
Sajon for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Furniture App By Orix animation app ui clean design minimal app project colorful wireframes wireframe project app design best shot popular design popular shot popular dribbble best shot dribbble furniture design furniture store furniture app furniture
Download color palette
  1. Orix Furniture-DribbbleSize.mp4
  2. D_1-2.png
  3. D_2.png
  4. D_2-1.png
  5. D_1.png
  6. D_1-1.png
  7. D_0.png

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Today i want to share with you the whole Orix Furniture application, which allows you to buy furniture.and for lockdown period it is a great time to invest in furniture to make your home more colorful.I design this screens in figma and do animation in AE

Don’t forget to appreciate it and follow me 😍
_
Instagram - Sajon.Co
_
Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
We're a boutique design and software development company.
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like