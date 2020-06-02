Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Mihlo - Wordmark Grid Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Mihlo - Wordmark Grid Design design logo negative space lettermark identity designer smart mark brand logomark type art lettering ratio golden spiral wordmark grid layout typography logotype designer logo design brown branding brand identity
Mihlo - Wordmark Grid Design design logo negative space lettermark identity designer smart mark brand logomark type art lettering ratio golden spiral wordmark grid layout typography logotype designer logo design brown branding brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Mihlo Drib final-01.jpg
  2. Mihlo Drib2-01.jpg

Around a year ago, we partnered up with the Mihlo team in order to develop their Brand Identity & Packaging.

They produce organic tacos & tortillas, and they gave us the task of creating an identity system that appeals to consumers looking for an organic product. The challenge was to do that while standing out from all the other organic products out there in the market. For that reason, we used earthy colors along with a logotype that emphasizes the organic feel.

Press 🤎 if you like the golden ratio!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

52d5b2a08dfbce0586c4c98d571c83c9
Rebound of
Mihlo - Packaging Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like