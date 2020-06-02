tubik

Ecotourism Website Design

Take another look at our new web design project. It's a website for a service helping people that want to try ecotourism and have some rest deep in nature and far from urban hustle and bustle. Here you can take a glance at airy pages of tours telling more about the destinations and types of holidays to book with the video integration to amplify the effect. The design shows the balance of readability and decoration in typography choice, solid visual hierarchy and thoughtful integration of visuals and video content. Stay tuned to see more!

