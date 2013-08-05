Ilan Dray

Bezeq International Worldwide Time Widget :)

Cool widget for the new website of Bezeq International, offering all the relevant data when you are looking to call someone abroad :)

Simple and intuitive UX & GUI Design following the vision and concept of the new website :) https://www.bezeqint.net

UX & GUI Design by Inkod Hypera Ltd.
www.inkod-hypera.com

Posted on Aug 5, 2013
