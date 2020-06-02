COVID-19 Landing Page

COVID-19 specially creates awareness of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and how to protect and prevent it. It helps you to create a quick and effective single landing page or website. You can use this template to build a landing page for medical prevention, viruses, medical facilities, disease, and other medical departments and medical awareness.

Save Yourself. Save Lives.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Responsive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Retina Ready

