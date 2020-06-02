The Moritza Script

Say Hi to Moritza Script!!

This type is inspired by Classical Modern concept combine with Ornament design. With a Elegant font combining script, and Ornamental to create a perfect Luxury design. The Moritza come with beautiful uppercase and lowercase, stylistic set, alternates, swashes, liga/Discretionary ligatures, multilingual, etc.

The Moritza simplifies elegance into one truly outstanding handwritten font. It maintains its classy calligraphic influences while feeling contemporary and fresh.



This font is perfect for your design, logo, label, badges, apparel design, letterheads and titles, stationery, etc. I also made a ornament design to mix and match pairs of letters to fit your design.

This one is available on

https://creativemarket.com/max.co/5488434-Moritza-Script-With-Ornament

-

-

Thank you,