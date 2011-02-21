Josh Sullivan

Designers.MX is Live!

So this is what I have been working on for a while now. I teamed up with Blake Allen to create a simple music site to see what other designers listen to. Here she is: Designers.MX

Posted on Feb 21, 2011
