Magda Reyman

zbx / cryptocurrency exchange

Magda Reyman
Magda Reyman
Hire Me
  • Save
zbx / cryptocurrency exchange chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
zbx / cryptocurrency exchange chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
zbx / cryptocurrency exchange chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
zbx / cryptocurrency exchange chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
zbx / cryptocurrency exchange chart withdraw signup settings wallet product web app motion web trading platform trading product design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.mp4
  2. ZBX-web-02.png
  3. ZBX-web-03.png
  4. ZBX-web-04.png
  5. ZBX-web-05.png
  6. ZBX-web-01.png

Web app / iOS app / Identity for cryptocurrency trading platform.

Design: me + Vitaliia Zhyriakova

Magda Reyman
Magda Reyman
Independent Product / Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Magda Reyman

View profile
    • Like